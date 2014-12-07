LA Galaxy beat Revolution for record fifth MLS title

Dec 7, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Galaxy forward Robbie Keane (left) and forward Alan Gordon (right) do somersaults as Keane scores a goal against the New England Revolution in the overtime during the 2014 MLS Cup final at Stubhub Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

CARSON, California (Reuters) - Irish striker Robbie Keane grabbed an extra-time winner as LA Galaxy won a record fifth Major League Soccer title with a 2-1 victory over the New England Revolution in Sunday’s championship-deciding MLS Cup.

Keane, voted the league’s Most Valuable Player, gave the Galaxy the victory after New England’s Chris Tierney had canceled out Gyasi Zardes’ 52nd minute opener for LA.

With the loss, the Revolution’s miserable record in title games continued as they were condemned to a fifth defeat in their fifth MLS Cup appearance.

The game marked MLS and U.S. national team all-time top scorer Landon Donovan’s final game before his retirement.

In a scrappy encounter, Swedish midfielder Stefan Ishizaki floated a cross to the back post to Zardes who, despite the attentions of two New England defenders, brought the ball down and found the bottom corner of the net with a low shot.

New England forced the game into extra time though when substitute Patrick Mullins picked out Chris Tierney’s run into the area and the left-back confidently drove home.

Both teams looked tired in extra time and the outcome was decided with a simple long ball down the middle from Marcelo Sarvas which Keane raced on to and completed with a characteristically calm finish.