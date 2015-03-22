Late Rivero winner for Whitecaps stuns Orlando

Mar 21, 2015; Orlando, FL, USA; Vancouver FC forward Octavio Rivero (29) is congratulated by teammates after he made the game winning goal during the second half at Orlando Citrus Bowl. Vancouver FC defeated the Orlando City SC 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - A goal deep into injury time from Uruguayan Octavio Rivero gave Vancouver Whitecaps a dramatic 1-0 win at Orlando City in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

The first loss of the season for the new entrants Orlando was a bitter one after they had created the vast majority of chances but Rivero’s superb finish was a worthy winner.

Rivero’s diving header, from a Pedro Morales cross, flashed into the far corner of the net in the sixth minute of injury time.

The goal silenced the 31,072 crowd at the Citrus Bowl after what had been another encouraging performance from Adrian Heath’s team, following last week’s away win at Houston and the opening day draw at home to New York City FC.

Brazilian Pedro Ribeiro twice went close after linking up with compatriot, former AC Milan and Real Madrid midfielder Kaka.

Mar 21, 2015; Orlando, FL, USA; Vancouver FC forward Octavio Rivero (29) is congratulated by midfielder Pedro Morales (77) after he made the game winning goal during the second half at Orlando Citrus Bowl. Vancouver FC defeated the Orlando City SC 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Ribeiro headed just over the bar after a curling free-kick from Kaka in the 58th minute and then 13 minutes later the forward curled just over the upright after Kaka made a jinking run from midfield.

Kaka himself found the side-netting with a low drive in the 87th minute just before he pulled the ball back to rookie substitute Cyle Larin who fired just wide with a low shot.

FC Dallas maintained their 100 percent start to the season with a 2-0 win at the Philadelphia Union.

The Union were reduced to 10 men in the 42nd minute after Zach Pfeffer was sent off for an elbow on Mauro Diaz and second half goals from Tesho Akindele and Ryan Hollingshead gave the Texans their third win in three games.

New York City FC were held 0-0 at the Colorado Rapids, the same result between the New England Revolution and Montreal.