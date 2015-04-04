Late goal sinks Orlando at home again

Apr 3, 2015; Orlando, FL, USA; The game winning goal gets by Orlando City SC goalkeeper Donovan Ricketts (1) in the second half against D.C. United at Orlando Citrus Bowl Stadium. D.C. United defeated Orlando City SC 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - A goal in injury time condemned Orlando City to defeat for the second Major League Soccer home game in a row after substitute Luis Silva’s curling free-kick gave DC United a 1-0 win at the Citrus Bowl on Friday.

Orlando, who conceded in injury time to lose by the same scoreline to the Vancouver Whitecaps in their last home game, should have been home and dry against United and only have themselves to blame for defeat after missing a slew of chances.

Former World Player of the Year Kaka was instrumental throughout for Orlando, who lost forward Pedro Ribeiro to a hamstring injury in the 22nd minute.

Kevin Molino hit the post from close range in the 32nd minute and then full-back Rafael Ramos had an effort saved.

Kaka created two good opportunities for substitute Cyle Larin but the forward’s efforts were both straight at United goalkeeper Bill Hamid.

At the other end, Orlando’s keeper Donovan Ricketts pulled off a superb double save before defender Brek Shea superbly cleared a Chris Pontius shot off the line.

With the game heading for a draw, Silva drove a free-kick through the Orlando wall and past Ricketts to earn the visitors all three points in stoppage time.

Orlando almost got back on level terms moments later with a curling free-kick from Carlos Rivas that flashed just wide but it ended a frustrating night for the 38,000 crowd.

In Saturday’s MLS games, defending champions LA Galaxy travel to Vancouver while big-spending Toronto are at struggling Chicago.