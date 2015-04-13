Gordon gives Galaxy win over Seattle, Orlando shine

MIAMI (Reuters) - Defending champions LA Galaxy beat Western Conference rivals Seattle Sounders 1-0 in Major League Soccer on Sunday courtesy of a header from veteran forward Alan Gordon.

The Galaxy went into the game in bottom place in the Western Conference having won just one of their opening five games and lost their last two.

Both teams had key strikers out through injury with Seattle’s Clint Dempsey and Galaxy’s Robbie Keane missing but it was Keane’s replacement who got the decisive goal.

Omar Gonzalez headed a free-kick from Juninho across the goal and the 33-year-old Gordon, playing his 200th MLS game, nodded in from close range.

Seattle created chances but Galaxy’s Panamanian goalkeeper Jaime Penedo produced a series of fine saves to keep them out.

The Galaxy were watched from the stands by former player David Beckham who is attempting to create a new team in Miami.

One of MLS’s new arrivals, Orlando City moved to third place in the Eastern Conference after an impressive 2-0 win at the Portland Timbers.

Orlando took the lead on the half hour mark when Trinidad and Tobago international Kevin Molino’s firm cross was chested into the net by Canadian forward Cyle Larin.

City made sure of their second away win of the campaign in the 85th minute through a penalty from Brazilian former World Player of the Year Kaka.

Substitute Carlos Rivas was brought down in the penalty area and although Kaka’s first penalty was saved by Adam Kwarasey, the referee ordered it re-taken due to encroachment and he made no mistake with his second attempt.