Red Bulls stretch unbeaten run with point against Galaxy

New York Red Bulls forward Bradley Wright-Phillips (99) celebrates scoring a goal with midfielder Ruben Bover (21) against the Toronto FC during the first half at Red Bull Arena in this file photo taken on October 11, 2014. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The New York Red Bulls maintained their unbeaten record this season in Major League Soccer after fighting back for a 1-1 draw at home to defending champions LA Galaxy on Sunday.

The Galaxy took the lead in the 18th minute with a superbly taken solo goal from 18-year-old Bradford Jamieson, who cut in from the left and fired past Red Bulls keeper Luis Robles.

New York got back on level terms in the 58th minute when a Bradley Wright-Phillips shot was blocked and flew into the net off the head of his Brazilian team mate Felipe.

Later on Sunday, struggling big-spenders Toronto FC are at expansion team Orlando City while Seattle host Portland in the North-West derby.