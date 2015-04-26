FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Red Bulls stretch unbeaten run with point against Galaxy
April 26, 2015 / 11:41 PM / 2 years ago

Red Bulls stretch unbeaten run with point against Galaxy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York Red Bulls forward Bradley Wright-Phillips (99) celebrates scoring a goal with midfielder Ruben Bover (21) against the Toronto FC during the first half at Red Bull Arena in this file photo taken on October 11, 2014. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The New York Red Bulls maintained their unbeaten record this season in Major League Soccer after fighting back for a 1-1 draw at home to defending champions LA Galaxy on Sunday.

The Galaxy took the lead in the 18th minute with a superbly taken solo goal from 18-year-old Bradford Jamieson, who cut in from the left and fired past Red Bulls keeper Luis Robles.

New York got back on level terms in the 58th minute when a Bradley Wright-Phillips shot was blocked and flew into the net off the head of his Brazilian team mate Felipe.

Later on Sunday, struggling big-spenders Toronto FC are at expansion team Orlando City while Seattle host Portland in the North-West derby.

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
