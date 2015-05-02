Castillo inspires Dallas to 4-1 win in Houston

(Reuters) - Fabian Castillo inspired FC Dallas to a crushing 4-1 win over Texan rivals Houston Dynamo in Major League Soccer on Friday.

The victory sent Dallas top of the Western Conference on 17 points, one more than the Vancouver Whitecaps, who play at Portland on Saturday.

A smart back-heel from Castillo set up Ryan Hollingshead for a superbly taken left-foot drive to give Dallas the lead in the ninth minute.

Castillo then burst down the right and slipped the ball perfectly into the path of David Texeira to confidently slot home 12 minutes later.

Giles Barnes pulled a goal back for Houston in the 32nd minute with a direct free-kick from the edge of the area but Mauro Diaz restored Dallas’s two-goal cushion by blasting home from the edge of the area in the 52nd minute.

Castillo completed the rout three minutes later with a clever finish with the outside of his foot.

In Utah, a woeful 72nd minute own goal from San Jose Earthquakes defender Victor Bernandez gave Real Salt Lake a 1-1 draw after Chris Wondolowski had put the visitors ahead.

Bernandez’s attempted back pass beat his advancing goalkeeper David Bingham to ensure a share of the points.

On Saturday, Eastern Conference leaders the New England Revolution host the league’s only unbeaten team, the New York Red Bulls.