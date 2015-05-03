Red Bulls fall to Revolution as unbeaten run ends

(Reuters) - The New York Red Bulls’ unbeaten start to the MLS season came to an end on Saturday with a 2-1 defeat to Eastern Conference leaders the New England Revolution.

The rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference final, featuring two of the league’s most in-form teams, was decided by two fine goals from U.S internationals.

Charlie Davies met a fine cross from London Woodberry with a perfect, near-post diving header to give the Revolution a ninth minute lead.

On the hour, Teal Bunbury finished off a fine passing move, latching on to Lee Nguyen’s ball to confidently fire home New England’s second.

The Red Bulls pulled one back through Sacha Kljestan but it was not enough to stop New England from extending their unbeaten home record to 15 games.

Toronto FC finished off their seven-game run of away games with a 1-0 win at the Philadelphia Union, Italian forward Sebastian Giovinco scoring with a 30-yard free-kick in the 34th minute.

The Canadian side have been forced to play their first seven games on the road while their stadium undergoes redevelopment and after three wins and four losses, their home opener at BMO Field is against Houston Dynamo on May 10.

First half strikes from Fabian Espindola and Sean Franklin gave D.C United a 2-0 win over the Columbus Crew at RFK Stadium to leave them in second place in the east, level on 17 points with New England but having played one game fewer.

Defending champions LA Galaxy were held to a 1-1 home draw by the Colorado Rapids, the Californian team needing a 75th minute header from substitute Alan Gordon to earn them a share of the points after Gabriel Torres had put the visitors ahead five minutes before halftime.

Darlington Nagbe missed a first half penalty for the Portland Timbers as they were held to a goalless draw at home to the Vancouver Whitecaps, who are second in the West behind leaders FC Dallas.

On Sunday, New York City FC host the Seattle Sounders at Yankee Stadium.