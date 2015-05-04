Struggling New York City undone by Martins double

(Reuters) - New York City FC’s poor start to life in Major League Soccer continued on Sunday with a 3-1 home defeat to the Seattle Sounders extending their winless run to seven games.

After winning two of their opening three games in MLS, the new club, formed by Manchester City with the New York Yankees as minority owners, have lost five and drawn twice.

Former England captain Frank Lampard, currently with Manchester City, will join the club after the end of the Premier League season but he may well find himself at a team at the wrong end of the Eastern Conference.

NYCFC are currently eighth out of 10 in the conference, with the top six qualifying for the playoffs.

Obafemi Martins gave Seattle a 23rd minute lead at Yankee Stadium, racing on to a through ball from Marco Pappa and confidently slotting home.

New York drew level when Mehdi Ballouchy fired home from the edge of the area after good work from Patrick Mullins, but Clint Dempsey restored Seattle’s advantage a minute later, poking the ball into the far corner.

Martins completed a comfortable win for the Sounders, who are third in the Western Conference, with a left-foot drive after a smart passing move ended with a delightful flick from Dempsey to the Nigerian forward.

“I think these fans deserve a little bit more and a little bit better,” New York coach Jason Kreis told reporters. “It keeps me up at night.”

The club’s biggest signing, former Spain and Barcelona forward David Villa, has been struggling with injuries recently and only came on as a second-half substitute.

In Sunday’s other game, a 74th minute header from Paulo Nagamura gave Sporting Kansas City a 1-0 home win over Chicago Fire, who had midfielder David Accam sent off in the 89th minute.