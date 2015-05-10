RSL’s Rimando hits the century mark

(Reuters) - Real Salt Lake ended the Chicago Fire’s three-game win streak at home with goals early in the first and second half from Alvaro Saborio and Luke Mulholland for a 2-1 road victory on Saturday.

The win marked the 100th for goalkeeper Nick Rimando with Real Salt Lake. He yielded a late penalty kick goal from Chicago’s Jeff Larentowicz.

In other action, Diego Valeri, seeing his first action of the 2015 after undergoing knee surgery in October, scored in the 70th minute to give the visiting Portland Timbers a 2-1 win over the Montreal Impact.

The Timbers Nat Borchers scored early for Portland and Dominic Oduro scored the equalizer shortly after, setting up Valeri for his comeback heroics.

DC United’s Jairo Arrieta and Sporting KC’s Dom Dwyer traded goals late in the first half in a 1-1 draw in the U.S. capital.

The draw enabled United to remain tied with New England atop the East standings and extended its unbeaten streak at home to 17 matches across all competitions.

The Vancouver Whitecaps find themselves back in top spot in the Western conference after a convincing 3-0 shutout win at home over the Philadelphia Union.

Pedro Morales and Octavio Rivero scored first-half goals for the Whitecaps and substitute Darren Mattocks added the game’s final goal. Union defender Richie Marquez sent off with a straight red card in the late going.

MLS leading goal scorer Kei Kamara led the Columbus Crew SC to a 3-2 home win over the Seattle Sounders. Kamara, who now has seven goals in nine games, scored in the 58th minute on a give-and-go play with teammate Hector Jimenez.

FC Dallas overcame a one-goal deficit with two strikes in the final 30 minutes to beat the LA Galaxy 2-1.

After Gyasi Zardes scored in the 59th minute for the Galaxy, Dallas got goals from Blas Perez and last year’s rookie of the year, Tesho Akindele.