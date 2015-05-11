Wright-Phillips brace gives Red Bulls first NY derby honors

(Reuters) - The New York Red Bulls held on to beat New York City FC 2-1 in the inaugural derby meeting between the two clubs despite playing the last 54 minutes of the contest with 10 men after Matt Miazga was sent off.

Goals from English striker Bradley Wright-Phillips at the start of each half proved enough to give the Red Bulls local bragging rights at their Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

Their Manchester City-backed rivals, playing in their first Major League Soccer (MLS) season, struck back through substitute Patrick Mullins to set up a tense final 13 minutes but were unable to make the extra man tell.

The win snapped a three-game winless streak for the Red Bulls, while New York City have not won in eight matches.

Wright-Phillips put the Red Bulls ahead in the fourth minute after Lloyd Sam’s dash to the byline and pass allowed him to swivel neatly to finish.

Defender Miazga paid the price for his running battle with Khiry Shelton in the 36th minute, however, when a second yellow card for a shove on the New York City forward brought a premature end to his match.

Wright-Phillips extended the lead from close range seven minutes after the break, though, and he could have had a hat-trick after 67 minutes only to be denied in a one-on-one with New York City goalkeeper Josh Saunders.

Mullins halved the deficit for New York City in the 77th minute, eight minutes after he had replaced Spain striker David Villa.

The only other MLS game on Sunday saw the Houston Dynamo gatecrash Toronto’s homecoming with a 2-1 win at the newly- renovated BMO Field.

Boniek Garcia and Will Bruin put Dynamo 2-0 up with Jozy Altidore heading home a late consolation for Toronto, who began the season with a seven-game road trip as their stadium received its facelift.