Toronto suffer Altidore injury blow in draw at New England

(Reuters) - Jozy Altidore suffered a hamstring injury as his Toronto FC team earned a 1-1 draw at the New England Revolution in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

United States international Altidore could now June friendlies against the Netherlands and Germany as Juergen Klinsmann’s team prepare for July’s CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Altidore, who missed most of the World Cup in Brazil last year with a hamstring issue, limped out of Saturday’s game in the 21st minute.

New England, second in the Eastern Conference and two points behind leaders D.C. United, took the lead thanks to a header from Juan Agudelo, who could replace Altidore in the national team’s attack.

Toronto got back on level terms in the 53rd minute when midfielder Michael Bradley burst through from deep, rode two challenges before firing into the bottom corner.

The Seattle Sounders triumphed in a clash of two of the Western Conference’s top teams with two goals from Chad Barrett giving them a 2-0 win at the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Barrett, making his first start in seven games and replacing top scorer Obafemi Martins, linked up well with Clint Dempsey for the opener after just five minutes and then blasted in a volley in the 38th minute.

The Montreal Impact earned their first win of the campaign in some style, crushing Real Salt Lake 4-1. Argentine midfielder Andres Romero scored twice for the CONCACAF Champions League runners-up.

Will Bruin was on target twice for the Houston Dynamo as they beat Western Conference rivals Portland Timbers 3-1. Giles Barnes scored his sixth of the season for Owen Coyle’s Dynamo.

The game between Sporting Kansas City and Colorado Rapids was postponed due to a storm shortly before kick-off.

Sunday’s action sees newcomers Orlando City host defending champions LA Galaxy while Eastern Conference leaders D.C. United are at the struggling Philadelphia Union.