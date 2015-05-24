Revolution get two red cards in 1-1 draw with DC United

May 23, 2015; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Revolution forward Teal Bunbury (10) goes up for a head ball against D.C. United defender Bobby Boswell (32) and defender Sean Franklin (5) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The New England Revolution played most of the second half with nine men but held on for a 1-1 draw with DC United in Major League Soccer action on Saturday.

In an at-times ill-tempered contest between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference, the Revolution led at the break courtesy of a Charlie Davis goal in first half stoppage time.

But the complexion of the match changed when two New England players were sent off shortly after the break.

Chris Tierney got a straight red card for an agricultural foul in the 52nd minute, and Lee Nguyen was banished six minutes later for a second yellow card.

New England survived until the 80th minute, when Jairo Arrieta scored to keep DC atop the Eastern standings.

North of the border, an early fifth-minute goal by Sebastian Giovinco was all Toronto FC needed to post a 1-0 win over the Portland Timbers.

It was a good night for another Canadian team, the Montreal Impact, who beat FC Dallas 2-1, courtesy of a first-half penalty by Ignacio Piatti and a second-half goal by Jack McInerney.

In Utah, Real Salt Lake inflicted further misery on New York City FC with a 2-0 victory that leaves the Manchester City-owned side mired to the foot of the Eastern standings, without a win in 10 games.

Colorado, in last place in the West, got their first home win of the year, a 1-0 result over Vancouver, while Seattle and Kansas City battled to a drab 0-0 draw.