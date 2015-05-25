Union upset Red Bulls at home, Wondolowski joins century club

(Reuters) - The Philadelphia Union upset the New York Red Bulls with a 2-0 victory on Sunday, their first win at their rivals in the five years since their inception.

The Eastern Conference rivals were scoreless until the 57th minute when Union midfielder Vincent Nogueira backheeled in an attempt from Cristian Maidana.

Forward C. J. Sapong tapped in a pass from defender Fabinho five minutes later.

“First and foremost, it’s a big accomplishment,” Union coach Jim Curtin told reporters of his side’s first win in eight games at the Red Bulls home ground.

“I think we did a good job of getting through that first 15 minutes and put a play or two together in the second half to get a goal.”

In San Jose, Earthquakes striker Chris Wondolowski became the ninth player to score 100 MLS goals, as he salvaged a 1-1 draw for his side against Orlando City SC.

Orlando’s Kaka opened the scoring in the 64th minute before Wondolowski leveled in the 68th.