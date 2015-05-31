Home-loving Toronto know the way to beat San Jose

May 30, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco (10) is tripped as he runs with the ball by San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Sanna Nyassi (17) at BMO Field. Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Sebastian Giovinco set up two goals as Toronto secured a second successive Major League Soccer home victory with a 3-1 triumph over San Jose on Saturday.

Three days after losing 1-0 in a high-profile friendly against Manchester City, Toronto proved more than a match for the Earthquakes as Justin Morrow, Warren Creavalle and Luke Moore all found the net.

Toronto will be keen to maintain a strong run of home form after they were forced to play their first seven games on the road while their BMO Field stadium underwent renovations.

Elsewhere, Gershon Koffie scored a brilliant goal to set up Vancouver’s 2-1 win over Salt Lake, his right-foot thunderbolt from almost 30 meters opening the scoring as the Whitecaps consolidated second place in the West.

Struggling New York City eked out a 1-1 home draw with the Houston Dynamo, thanks to a David Villa equalizer from the penalty spot in first half stoppage time.

May 30, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco (10) celebrates their victory with midfielder Michael Bradley (4) and head coach Greg Vanney against the San Jose Earthquakes at BMO Field. Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

The draw leaves New York anchored at the foot of the Eastern standings on eight points after picking up just one win from 12 games.

There was, however, late drama in several games.

In Washington, Chris Rolfe scored an 85th-minute penalty to give D.C. United a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union to ensure the hosts maintained their lead in the Eastern standings.

In Orlando, a long-range 89th-minute goal by Pedro Ribeiro earned the home team a 2-2 draw against Columbus.

In Colorado, Jack Jewsbury scored in the 93rd minute as the Portland Timbers beat the Rapids 2-1, with the winner coming four minutes after Colorado had equalized.

But there was no late suspense in the other Saturday game, as Chicago whipped Montreal 3-0.