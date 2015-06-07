Feilhaber penalty ends Sporting KC drought against Sounders

(Reuters) - Benny Feilhaber converted a spot kick in the 84th minute and Sporting Kansas City earned a 1-0 triumph for their first regular season win over the Seattle Sounders since 2009.

The drought had included a scoreless streak of three years against the Sounders, but it all came to a halt in a tough battle between two of the top teams in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference.

Hosts Kansas City were awarded the penalty after Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei collided with Dominic Dwyer, who came on as a substitute in the 58th minute.

In other Western Conference action, the Vancouver Whitecaps took a 1-0 road victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Kekuta Manneh scored in the 32nd minute to help Vancouver vault into a tie with Seattle for a conference-leading 26 points.

The Portland Timbers had a brace of goals from Fanendo Adi in the final four minutes of regulation time in their 2-0 win over New England Revolution.

Adi first struck with a header in the 86th minute, and added another in the 89th minute.

Elsewhere, Toronto FC edged DC United 2-1 and New York City FC topped Philadelphia Union 2-1.

Montreal Impact had a pair of second-half goals to defeat Columbus Crew 2-1, while Orlando City SC was aided by two own goals to beat Chicago Fire 3-2.