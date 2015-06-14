FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York City FC win second straight, top Montreal
June 14, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

New York City FC win second straight, top Montreal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jun 13, 2015; New York, NY, USA; General view of the game between the New York City FC and the Montreal Impact at Yankee Stadium. New York City FC won 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The New York City FC topped the Montreal Impact 3-1 on Saturday for their second straight win, the first two-game win streak in franchise history.

David Villa opened the scoring in the 31st minute with his team-high fourth goal, while Mix Diskerud padded the lead in the 76th minute.

Montreal cut the lead late on a goal by Wandrille Lefevre in the 88th minute, before Kwadwo Poku restored the two-goal lead in the 90th minute.

The result left New York and Montreal in a three-way tie for last place in the Eastern Conference.

The third team in that tie is Chicago Fire, who lost 2-0 to the New England Revolution on Saturday, on goals by Charlie Davies and Diego Fagundez.

In other matches, Seattle Sounders topped FC Dallas 3-0, while LA Galaxy tied Columbus Crew 1-1.

Reporting by Cameron French; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

