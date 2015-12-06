Timbers beat Crew 2-1 to clinch MLS Cup

(Reuters) - The Portland Timbers clinched the Major League Soccer Cup final on Sunday with a 2-1 win over Columbus Crew.
The Timbers, in just their fifth year in the league, took the lead after just 27 seconds through Diego Valeri and went 2-0 up in the seventh minute thanks to a well-placed header from Rodney Wallace.
Crew striker Kei Kamara pulled one back in the 18th minute but the home side could not find an equalizer.
Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford