Timbers beat Crew 2-1 to clinch MLS Cup

Portland Timbers defender/midfielder Rodney Wallace (22) battles for the ball against Columbus Crew midfielder Tony Tchani (6) during the second half in the 2015 MLS Cup championship game at MAPFRE Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowksi-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Portland Timbers clinched the Major League Soccer Cup final on Sunday with a 2-1 win over Columbus Crew.

The Timbers, in just their fifth year in the league, took the lead after just 27 seconds through Diego Valeri and went 2-0 up in the seventh minute thanks to a well-placed header from Rodney Wallace.

Crew striker Kei Kamara pulled one back in the 18th minute but the home side could not find an equalizer.