Lee ends New England's losing streak in MLS

New England Revolution forward Lee Nguyen (24) controls the ball against the New York City FC during the second half of the New England Revolution's 1-0 win over New York City FC at Gillette Stadium. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Lee Nguyen scored in the 12th minute to help New England Revolution defeat New York City FC 1-0 and snap a five-game home losing streak on a big night of Major League Soccer action on Saturday.

New England grabbed the early lead then took advantage of New York losing Ned Grabavoy to a red card in the 55th minute to emerge winners.

Goalkeeper Brad Knighton earned the shutout, and the Revolution improved to 7-9-6 to keep pace in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Former Chelsea stalwart Frank Lampard had his debut with New York delayed after he did not make the trip with NYC. He injured his calf in training and missed a game last week against Toronto FC.

In Washington, FC Dallas took down conference-leading DC United 2-1 after Fabian Castillo scored the game-winner in extra time.

Dallas had squandered a 1-0 edge on an own goal in the 77th minute but rallied back with the dramatic finish in the 92nd minute to extend their winning streak to four.

In Montreal, Benny Feilhaber stayed hot as Sporting Kansas City scored a pair of first-half goals to beat Montreal Impact 2-1.

Feilhaber now has four goals and five assists in his last eight matches, while Dom Dwyer also added a score for the visitors.

New York City FC forward David Villa (7) tries to break between New England Revolution defender London Woodberry (28) and New England Revolution forward Lee Nguyen (24) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

In Vancouver, the Whitecaps and Portland Timbers played out a 1-1 draw.

Diego Valeri scored for Portland while Matias Laba answered for Vancouver as both teams remained bunched in a tight Western Conference.

The Whitecaps are tied for third with 33 points, while Portland is one point behind.

In Colorado, Kevin Doyle netted the only goal of the match in the 84th minute to secure Rapids’ victory over Seattle Sounders FC in a Western Conference clash.

Goalkeeper Clint Irwin earned the shutout to drop Seattle to fifth in the West.

In New York, the Red Bulls shut out Orlando City SC 2-0 for a home triumph. Sacha Kljestan scored early and Mike Grella late to lead the way.

In Philadelphia, Sebastian Giovinco registered a goal and an assist to help lead Toronto FC past Philadelphia 2-1.

He set up Marky Delgado’s score in the 29th minute then struck three minutes later as Toronto improved to 8-7-3.

In Houston, Javier Morales and Joao Plata scored goals as Real Salt Lake shut down the Dynamo 2-0.