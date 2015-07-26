Houston hammer LA Galaxy 3-0

(Reuters) - Will Bruin’s early goal set the tone for Houston on Saturday as the Dynamo cruised to a 3-0 home win over LA Galaxy.
Bruin scored in the ninth minute to put Houston ahead before Brad Davis made it 2-0 in the 27th minute. Leonel Miranda scored Houston’s third two minutes from time.
The result left second-placed Galaxy trailing FC Dallas by four points after the Western Conference leaders won their fifth straight MLS game by beating Portland 4-1. Michael Barrios scored twice, while Kellyn Acosta and Mauro Diaz also scored for Dallas.
In Montreal, the Impact earned a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders thanks to Laurent Ciman’s 88th minute winner, while Columbus had to settle for a 3-3 draw with Toronto despite racing out to a 3-0 lead.
In the day’s other game, the Chicago Fire drew 2-2 with New England Revolution.
Editing by Peter Rutherford