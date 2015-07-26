Houston hammer LA Galaxy 3-0

Jul 25, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget (17) advances the ball during the first half as Houston Dynamo defender David Horst (18) defends at BBVA Compass Stadium. The Dynamo defeated the Galaxy 3-0. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Will Bruin’s early goal set the tone for Houston on Saturday as the Dynamo cruised to a 3-0 home win over LA Galaxy.

Bruin scored in the ninth minute to put Houston ahead before Brad Davis made it 2-0 in the 27th minute. Leonel Miranda scored Houston’s third two minutes from time.

The result left second-placed Galaxy trailing FC Dallas by four points after the Western Conference leaders won their fifth straight MLS game by beating Portland 4-1. Michael Barrios scored twice, while Kellyn Acosta and Mauro Diaz also scored for Dallas.

In Montreal, the Impact earned a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders thanks to Laurent Ciman’s 88th minute winner, while Columbus had to settle for a 3-3 draw with Toronto despite racing out to a 3-0 lead.

In the day’s other game, the Chicago Fire drew 2-2 with New England Revolution.