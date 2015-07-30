FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kaka leads MLS All-Star side to win over Tottenham
July 30, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 2 years ago

Kaka leads MLS All-Star side to win over Tottenham

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Football - MLS All-Stars v Tottenham Hotspur - AT&T MLS All Stars Game - Pre Season Friendly - Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Colorado, United States of America - 29/7/15 MLS All-Star's Kaka in action with Tottenham's Harry Kane (R) Action Images via Reuters / Rick Wilking Livepic

(Reuters) - Former Brazil international Kaka made the most of his first appearance in the Major League Soccer All-Star Game as he helped lead his team past English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 on Wednesday. Kaka, who enjoyed a long career in Europe before signing with Orlando City last year, opened the scoring with a penalty in the 20th minute in Denver and went on to earn the MVP honor.

Former Spain forward David Villa added a goal for the MLS side in the 23rd minute while Harry Kane scored for Spurs in the 37th minute. “Not bad for my first (All-Star Game),” Kaka told reporters.

“This was much more than I expected. I‘m so happy for this night. I hope in the next years I can enjoy (more) All-Star Games.” The All-Star game has involved a selected team of the best MLS players facing an international side since 2005. The MLS team beat Bayern Munich a year ago. MLS goalkeeper Nick Rimando had a big impact on the game as he kept his side in the game with three crucial saves.

“It’s good whenever you beat these big clubs,” Rimando said. “It shows that our league is growing and we have the talent to win these big games.”

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
