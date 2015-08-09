FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
D.C. United beat Montreal to go 10 points clear in East
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 9, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

D.C. United beat Montreal to go 10 points clear in East

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8, 2015; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; D.C. United forward Chris Rolfe (18) celebrates his goal against Montreal Impact with teammates forward Jairo Arrieta (19) and defender Chris Korb (22) during the first half at Stade Saputo. Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - D.C. United scored with their only shot of the match to consolidate their league-best record with a 1-0 away win over Montreal Impact on Saturday.

A 13th-minute goal by midfielder Chris Rolfe was all United needed to post their 13th victory in 25 Major League Soccer games this season.

Montreal dominated possession and had 25 shots to United’s solitary effort, but the result extended Washington’s lead in the Eastern Conference to 10 points.

Columbus Crew moved into second place in the East with a come-from-behind win as Sierra Leone striker Kei Kamara scored twice in the second half in a 2-1 victory over Colorado Rapids.

In the Western Conference, Vancouver Whitecaps regained top spot when they hammered Real Salt Lake 4-0.

The Whitecaps scored twice in each half, with Uruguay midfielder Cristian Techera notching both second-half goals.

Sporting Kansas City also continued their domination over Toronto FC with a 3-1 victory. Kansas City have only lost once in their past 14 matches against Toronto.

Orlando City and Philadelphia Union drew 0-0, while in Houston the Dynamo beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 with a late goal by Brazilian midfielder Alex to stay in playoff contention.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.