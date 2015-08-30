Dynamo stuns nine-man Whitecaps 2-0

Aug 29, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Dynamo defender Raul Rodriguez (5) celebrates with forward Giles Barnes (10) after scoring a goal during the second half against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BBVA Compass Stadium. The Dynamo defeated the Whitecaps FC 2-0. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Ricardo Clark and Raul Rodriguez scored for Houston Dynamo to lead them to a 2-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in the Major League Soccer on Saturday.

The Whitecaps played with just nine men for about 30 minutes as Kendall Watson and Matias Laba were sent off for each getting two yellow cards.

The loss kept Vancouver (14-10-3) one point behind the Los Angeles Galaxy for the top spot in the MLS.

In other action, New England’s Diego Fagundez scored the lone goal of the match to lead the Revolution past the Philadelphia Union 1-0.

The score made Fagundez, 20, the youngest player to amass 25 career MLS goals.

Aug 29, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Giles Barnes (10) leaps as Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Christian Dean (22) slides during the second half at BBVA Compass Stadium. The Dynamo defeated the Whitecaps FC 2-0. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

In Colorado, Kevin Doyle delivered the game-winner with a header in the 76th minute as Colorado Rapids snuck past Sporting Kansas City 2-1. The win was the third straight for Colorado.

In New York, Justin Meram scored in the 83rd minute and Columbus defeated New York City FC 2-1 to move into second place in the East.

In Dallas, FC Dallas shut out Real Salt Lake 2-0. Tesho Akindele and Fabian Castillo provided the goals for Dallas as they moved into third place in the Western Conference.

In Toronto, US Soccer standouts Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore scored as Toronto beat Montreal 2-1.

In Orlando, Chicago Fire and Orlando City battled to a 1-1 draw. David Accam scored for Chicago in the 30th minute and Orlando got an own goal seven minutes later.