Drogba scores hat-trick in Montreal victory

Montreal Impact forward Didier Drogba (11) celebrates his goal against Chicago Fire with teammate midfielder Justin Mapp (21) during the second half at the Sade Saputo. Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Didier Drogba scored a hat-trick in his second Major League Soccer match as he helped the Montreal Impact beat Chicago Fire 4-3 on Saturday.

The former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker made an uneventful MLS debut two weeks ago but made up for that on Saturday when he scored in the first half, equalized at 3-3 in the 61st minute then grabbed the game-winner four minutes later.

Montreal were playing their first game under interim coach Mauro Biello following Frank Klopas’ firing. They ended a four-game winless streak with the win.

Jeff Larentowicz, Gilberto and Kennedy Igboananike scored for the Fire in defeat.

Montreal Impact forward Didier Drogba (11) eyes the ball during the first half against Chicago Fire at the Stade Saputo. Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

In Seattle, the Sounders beat Toronto FC 2-1 with goals from Obafemi Martins and Clint Dempsey. Eriq Zavaleta scored in the 59th minute for Toronto.

In San Jose, Philadelphia Union substitute Conor Casey scored two second-half goals to defeat the Earthquakes 2-1.

Casey entered in the 60th minute and leveled the game at 1-1 in the 74th when he headed home a Raymon Gaddis cross, then scored the game winner with another header in the 86th minute.

Chris Wondolowski had opened the scoring for the Earthquakes from the penalty spot in the 64th minute.

In New England, the Revolution beat Orlando City 3-0 with goals from Diego Fagundez, Juan Agudelo and Chris Tierney.