Martins scores late to salvage a point for Sounders

Seattle Sounders FC forward Obafemi Martins (9) controls the ball against the San Jose Earthquakes during the second half at Avaya Stadium. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Seattle Sounders salvaged a 1-1 draw with San Jose Earthquakes thanks to a late goal by Obafemi Martins on Saturday as action concluded in Major League Soccer.

Martins delivered an over-the-shoulder volley in the 82nd minute as the Sounders eked out a point on the road at San Jose’s Avaya Stadium.

The win allowed the Sounders (13-13-3) to move into fourth place in the Western Conference.

Fatai Alashe scored in the 70th minute for the Earthquakes (11-11-6) who are two points behind a playoff spot in the conference.

In Los Angeles, the Galaxy settled for a 0-0 draw with the Montreal Impact that left them tied with FC Dallas for second place with 47 points.

Didier Drogba played his first road game for the Impact (9-11-5) and he looked like he might depart after hobbling off the field just before halftime.

He, however, returned in the second half and came closest to scoring for Montreal.

Seattle Sounders FC forward Obafemi Martins (9) scores a goal against San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper David Bingham (1) during the second half at Avaya Stadium. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas caught Los Angeles by defeating New York City FC 2-1 at home.

Michel recorded a goal and an assist during an offensive flurry just before the half. Patrick Mullins scored for New York in the 70th minute.

In Philadelphia, MLS leading goal scorer Kei Kamara added two more to take his tally to 20 on the season and lead Columbus Crew past the Union 2-1.

San Jose Earthquakes defender Fatai Alashe (27) after a goal against the Seattle Sounders FC during the second half at Avaya Stadium. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Kamara scored in the 21st and 26th minutes to give early control to Columbus (12-9-8) who are one point out of the top spot in the East.

The Union (8-15-6) are two points out of a playoff spot. In Houston, Javier Morales had a goal and an assist to help Real Salt Lake beat Houston Dynamo 3-1.

Real Salt Lake (9-11-8) snapped an eight-game road losing streak, and pulled even with Houston (9-11-8) for eighth place in the West.

In Colorado, D.C. United ended a season-high, three-game losing streak with a 1-1 tie with D.C. United that kept them tied atop the East.

Steve Birnbaum scored through a header in the 87th minute to salvage the result for United (13-10-6), knotted with New York Red Bulls at 45 points.