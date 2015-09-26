FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orlando’s Larin breaks MLS rookie goalscoring record
September 26, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

Orlando’s Larin breaks MLS rookie goalscoring record

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 25, 2015; Harrison, NJ, USA; Orlando City FC forward Cyle Larin (21) dribble away from New York Red Bulls defender Matt Miazga (20) during first half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Orlando City striker Cyle Larin scored his second hat-trick of the season on Friday to set a new record for the most goals by a rookie in Major League Soccer.

Larin netted twice in the first half and once more in the second in his team’s 5-2 win over a 10-man Red Bulls in New York.

The 20-year-old Larin took his season tally to 14 goals, surpassing the previous record of 11 set by Damani Ralph of the Chicago Fire in 2003.

“I guess I like New York,” Larin told reporters. “Every time I come here I feel good and things seem to open up for me. It felt really good to break the record and score the hat-trick.”

Orlando’s victory kept alive the team’s slim hopes of reaching the playoffs as they moved to within a point of the sixth-place Montreal Impact in the Eastern Conference, but having played three more matches.

The Red Bulls finished the match a man down after Matt Miazga was shown a second yellow card in the 77th minute but remain at the top of the conference standings and already assured of a spot in the postseason.

“You have nights like this, we’re not immune to it,” New York coach Jesse Marsch said.

“It’s a night where you feel like everything that can go wrong does. I feel strongly that we’re a good team, but there’s going to be nights where everything seems to go against you.”

Reporting by Tim Wharnsby; Editing by Julian Linden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
