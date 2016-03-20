New York Red Bulls beat Dynamo to claim first win

Mar 6, 2016; Harrison, NJ, USA; File photo of New York Red Bulls midfielder Sacha Kljestan (16) controlling the ball against Toronto FC defender Steven Beitashour (33)during first half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - New York Red Bulls picked up their first win of the Major League Soccer season on Saturday after two late goals from Felipe helped them to a 4-3 victory over Houston Dynamo.

The Red Bulls, who had failed to score in two defeats to start the season, went ahead in the 22nd minute through Sacha Kljestan before a double from Will Bruin put Houston up 2-1.

Mike Grella drew the Red Bulls level in the 62nd minute but Alex put Dynamo back ahead two minutes later.

Felipe then beat Houston goalkeeper Joe Willis to score the equalizer in the 77th minute and then grabbed the winner with a free-kick with seven minutes left.

Felipe said Kljestan usually takes the free kicks in that area but had given the Brazilian the green light to hit it.

“I was really confident I could score and thanks to him he let me take the kick,” Felipe said.

Dynamo midfielder Ricardo Clark had a chance to tie the game in stoppage time but New York defender Sal Zizzo got in the way of the his attempt from close range.

In other games on Saturday, defending champions Portland drew 2-2 with Real Salt Lake while Columbus Crew drew 0-0 with Chicago Fire.

FC Dallas scored two late goals for a 2-0 home win over Montreal Impact and LA Galaxy midfielder Gyasi Zardes scored twice in a 3-1 home win over San Jose Earthquakes.

A pair of Pedro Morales penalty kicks gave Vancouver a 2-1 win over Seattle.