FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Home discomforts continue for New York City FC
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 27, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

Home discomforts continue for New York City FC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 26, 2016; New York, NY, USA; New York City FC midfielder Thomas McNamara (15) reacts after a slide tackle by New England Revolution midfielder Gershon Koffie (7) during second half at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - New York City FC’s struggles at Yankee Stadium continued on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man New England Revolution to extend their stuttering start to the season.

New York (1-1-2) took a 10th minute lead when Thomas McNamara headed in a rebound after David Villa’s shot came back off the crossbar, but the Revolution (0-1-3) drew level seven minutes before halftime when Chris Tierney’s free kick deflected in off Steven Mendoza.

New England were reduced to 10-men six minutes into the second half after Gershon Koffie was shown a straight red card for a lunging foul on McNamara, but New York failed to make the numerical advantage count.

“What I‘m really disappointed in is the way we played more than the result,” New York head coach Patrick Vieira said after a third home match without victory.

“This is something we need to work on because three games at home and two points is not good enough for a football club like New York City.”

In Washington, Michael Barrios scored twice in the first half as Dallas FC (3-1-0) won 3-0 at D.C. United (0-2-2), while Pedro Morales scored from the penalty spot to give the Vancouver Whitecaps (2-2-0) a 1-0 home victory over the Houston Dynamo (1-2-1).

Reporting by Tim Wharnsby. Editing by Patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.