FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nothing artificial about Drogba's goal as Impact win
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 17, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

Nothing artificial about Drogba's goal as Impact win

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 16, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Montreal Impact forward Didier Drogba (11) reacts after scoring a goal against the Chicago Fire during the second half at Toyota Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - After sitting out the first five games of the Major League Soccer season to avoid playing on artificial pitches, Didier Drogba marked his 2016 debut with a goal as Montreal Impact beat Chicago Fire 2-1 on Saturday.

Chicago opened the scoring in the 29th minute through Kennedy Igboananike but Drogba, on as a second-half substitute, grabbed the equalizer in the 56th minute when he converted Dominic Oduro’s low cross with a cute backheel flick.

Midfielder Ignacio Piatti curled home the winner in stoppage time to give the Eastern Conference leaders a second straight victory.

“In the second half, we played with more rhythm and created more chances,” said Drogba, who scored 11 goals in 11 regular-season games last year.

Apr 16, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Montreal Impact forward Didier Drogba (11) kicks the ball against the Chicago Fire during the second half at Toyota Park. Montreal Impact defeat the Chicago Fire 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

“We’re top of the conference and we have to show more ambition on the road. This win does us a lot of good.”

In Columbus, Justin Meram scored in the 80th minute as the Crew beat New York City FC 3-2 while Toronto FC’s Sebastian Giovinco scored in the first minute in a 1-0 win over DC United.

Colorado’s Dominique Badji scored with eight minutes left to give the home side a 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls.

Juan Manuel Martinez scored in the 55th minute to give Real Salt Lake a 1-0 win against the Vancouver Whitecaps while in Seattle, Jordan Morris put the Sounders two up in the 73rd minute in a 2-1 win over visiting Philadelphia.

Defending champion Portland scored a 3-1 home win over the San Jose Earthquakes.

Editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.