Rapids earn draw in Columbus to extend unbeaten streak

May 14, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; Colorado Rapids forward Kevin Doyle (9) chases down a ball in the second half of the game against the Columbus Crew SC at MAPFRE Stadium. Columbus Crew SC and Colorado Rapids match ends in a 1-1 draw. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

May 14 (Reuters) - - An early second-half header from Kevin Doyle gave Colorado a 1-1 draw on the road against the Kei Kamara-less Columbus Crew on Saturday, extending the Rapids’ unbeaten streak to seven games.

The Western Conference-leading Rapids (7-2-3) were playing their third game in eight days and have now gone 5-0-2 in their past seven games.

The Crew (2-4-4) were playing their first game without Kamara, dealt to the New England Revolution before the trade deadline on Thursday.

Cedrick Mabwati put Columbus in front 1-0 when he knocked in a pass from Harrison Afful in the 23rd minute.

But Doyle responded with a header from Shkelzen Gashi’s corner kick in the 55th minute.

May 14, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; Columbus Crew SC defender Michael Parkhurst (4) injures his shoulder on this play while defending Colorado Rapids forward Kevin Doyle (9) in the first half of the game at MAPFRE Stadium. Columbus and Colorado played to a 1-1 draw. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Kamara did not score in his debut for the Revolution (2-3-7), but his team managed a 2-0 win at home against the Chicago Fire (1-4-4) with goals from Lee Nguyen in the first half and rookie Femi Hollinger-Janzen late in the second half.

The Montreal Impact and Philadelphia Union played to a 1-1 draw in a battle between the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Slideshow (6 Images)

Didier Drogba spotted the Impact (4-3-4) with a 1-0 advantage in the third minute before C.J. Sapong scored the equalizer in the 24th minute for the visiting Union (4-3-3).

After Sebastian Giovinco scored twice for Toronto FC (4-4-2) to overcome a two-goal deficit, Kekuta Manneh scored his second of the game midway through the second half and Pedro Morales scored two minutes to put the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps (6-5-2) up for good in a 4-3 win.

Mauro Diaz scored on an early penalty kick and Michael Barrios added a second-half goal to give FC Dallas (7-4-2) a 2-0 win at home against the Seattle Sounders (4-5-1).

The game between the Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake was rescheduled for Sunday due to poor weather.