Villa on target again as NYCFC beat Union

New York City FC forward David Villa (7) shoots against Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake (1) during the second half at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - David Villa notched his league-leading 11th goal of the season as New York City FC beat Philadelphia 3-2 in Major League Soccer on Saturday, handing Union their first defeat in eight games.

New York went ahead through Frank Lampard in the eighth minute before Villa made it 2-0 13 minutes later and Andrea Pirlo scored with a free kick in the 50th minute.

Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia got one back with a penalty kick from Roland Alberg in the 55th minute after Fabian Herbers was taken down in the box by Jason Hernandez.

An own goal from New York defender Frederic Brillant in the 88th minute made it 3-2 but the hosts held on for the win.

New York City FC forward David Villa (7) controls the ball against Philadelphia Union defender Richard Marquez (16) during the second half at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Western Conference leaders Colorado extended their unbeaten streak to 10 games with a 2-1 home win over Chicago thanks to Marco Pappa's winner in the 89th minute.

Substitute Julio Baptista looked like he had given Orlando the win over San Jose when he scored in stoppage time but Shea Salinas replied for the Earthquakes in the 94th minute to force a 2-2 draw.

Slideshow (3 Images)

Yura Movsisyan's penalty in the 70th minute earned Real Salt Lake a 2-2 draw against visiting Portland while New England Revolution scored a 2-1 win against the Vancouver Whitecaps when Kelyn Rowe converted Teal Bunbury's cross in the 55th minute.

Toronto defender Drew Moor’s diving header in the 76th minute gave the home side a 1-0 win over a Los Angeles Galaxy side playing without Gyassi Zardes (United States) and Robbie Keane (Ireland), who are taking part in the Copa America and European Championships.

Columbus Crew drew 0-0 with Montreal Impact, as did Houston Dynamo and D.C. United.