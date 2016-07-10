Keane strikes again for Galaxy win in Seattle

Jul 9, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Galaxy forward Robbie Keane (7) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Seattle Sounders FC during the first half at CenturyLink Field. Los Angeles defeated Seattle, 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - An early strike from Irish international Robbie Keane secured Los Angeles Galaxy's 1-0 away win against the Seattle Sounders in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

Galaxy forward Gyasi Zardes found Keane with a low cross in the 15th minute. Keane slid to flick a shot off the crossbar and in for only the second road win for Los Angeles in the current campaign.

"It’s always difficult when you play away from home,” said Keane, who scored his sixth of the season and second in two games since returning from his stint with Ireland at Euro 2016.

"It was very important we got the three points. We dug deep. It wasn’t the prettiest game."

The Sounders (5-10-2), who are in last place in the Western Conference, had chances to equalize in the second-half. In the 53rd minute, Galaxy (7-3-8) defender A.J. DeLaGarza got to the goal line in time to block an attempt from Seattle’s Jordan Morris.

Jul 9, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Galaxy forward Robbie Keane (7) celebrates following his first half goal against the Seattle Sounders FC at CenturyLink Field. Los Angeles defeated Seattle, 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle forward Clint Dempsey was stopped by Galaxy goalkeeper Brian Rowe in the 76th minute and Dempsey hit the post from close range in the 82nd minute.

Philadelphia Union midfielder Ilsinho scored twice for the home side in its 3-0 win over D.C. United (5-7-6). The Union (8-6-5) moved to within a point of the Eastern Conference-leading New York City FC (8-5-6).

The New England Revolution (5-7-7) received first-half goals from Lee Nguyen and Will Trapp and another from Kei Kamara in the 71st minute in a 3-1 win against the visiting Columbus Crew (3-7-7).

A goal from Justin Morrow in the ninth minute was all that separated the Toronto FC (6-6-5) from the Chicago Fire (3-8-5) in Toronto’s 1-0 win at home.

After Cristian Techera scored his first goal of the season with a penalty kick in the 87th minute for the Vancouver Whitecaps (7-8-4), Axel Sjoberg’s header to the back post in stoppage time gave the visiting Colorado Rapids (9-2-7) a 2-2 draw to extend his team’s unbeaten streak to 12 games.

Real Salt Lake (8-5-5) received the equalizer from Yura Movsisyan on a penalty kick in the 79th minute for a 1-1 draw at home against the Montreal Impact (6-4-7).