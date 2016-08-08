Late Cole goal saves Galaxy from defeat

Apr 2, 2016; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Los Angeles Galaxy defender Ashley Cole (3) and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Cristian Techera (13) battle for the ball during the first half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Ashley Cole scored in the 89th minute to give the Los Angeles Galaxy a 2-2 draw with the New York Red Bulls on Sunday.

Gonzalo Veron put the Red Bulls ahead in the 68th minute and Sean Davis looked to have sealed the win six minutes later when he put the visitors 2-0 up.

However, Steven Gerrard set up Mike Magee in the 80th minute to give the Galaxy hope before Cole snatched the late equalizer as Los Angles extended their unbeaten run to eight matches.

In other Major League Soccer games, Clint Dempsey scored all three goals for Seattle in a 3-1 win over Orlando City.

“It’s a huge win for us,” Dempsey said. “If we have any hopes of making a run we needed to start now. We need to build on it.”

Defending MLS Cup champions Portland defeated Sporting Kansas City 3-0.

Portland's Diego Chara was sent off in the 12th minute for elbowing midfielder Benny Feilhaber in the face and Sporting were also reduced to 10 men before half time after Soni Mustivar caught Diego Valeri in the knee.