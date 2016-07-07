Lampard scores winner as New York City win fourth in a row

(Reuters) - Frank Lampard scored the only goal of the game as New York City FC extended their winning streak to four matches with a 1-0 away victory over New England Revolution on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old former Chelsea and Manchester City midfielder scored from close range in the 58th minute, taking another small step to quieten his critics after an inauspicious start to his American switch.

Lampard joined the New York side last summer but had little impact as his new team missed the playoffs.

He then missed the first two months of this season with a calf injury, and was described by sections of the media as being the worst signing in the history of Major League Soccer.

He was even booed by a section of his own team's fans when he came on as a substitute for his season debut in a 7-0 home loss against New York Red Bulls in late May.

Lampard is one of the highest paid players in Major League Soccer on a salary of $6 million.

Wednesday's win extended New York City's lead in the Eastern Conference to four points.