a year ago
New York City's Lampard out injured for up to a month
Boxing
Brexit
Exchange-traded funds
#Sports News
September 19, 2016 / 11:55 PM / a year ago

New York City's Lampard out injured for up to a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 1, 2016; New York, NY, USA; NYCFC midfielder Frank Lampard (8) plays the ball while being defended by D.C. United midfielder Marcelo Sarvas (7) during the first half at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - New York City FC midfielder and former England great Frank Lampard is expected to be sidelined for up to a month because of a low grade calf strain, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club announced on Monday.

Lampard, who was ruled out by a different calf strain earlier in the season, suffered his latest injury during the first half of Saturday's match against FC Dallas.

The 38-year-old, who made his debut for New York City in August 2015, has scored 12 goals in 15 starts for his team this season.

New York City are third in the 10-team MLS Eastern Conference standings, two points behind pacesetting Toronto FC.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
