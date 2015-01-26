FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago sign Scotland winger Maloney
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 26, 2015 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

Chicago sign Scotland winger Maloney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Scotland's Shaun Maloney is challenged by Georgia's Jaba Kankava (R) during their Euro 2016 qualification soccer match at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

(Reuters) - The Chicago Fire have signed Scotland midfielder Shaun Maloney from English second tier club Wigan Athletic, the Major League Soccer team said.

The 32-year-old becomes a designated player with Chicago, taking one of three slots for those paid mainly outside the salary cap limits.

Maloney began his career in Scotland with Celtic and after a brief spell with Aston Villa returned to the club in 2008.

He moved to Wigan in 2011 and made 74 appearances for the club. He has been capped 37 times by Scotland.

”We are very happy to have someone of his caliber,“ said Fire head coach Frank Yallop. ”His style of play fits in exactly with what we are trying to do at the Fire.

“He is a hard-working, attack-minded player who is really going to help this team.”

Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.