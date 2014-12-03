FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Robbie Keane named most valuable player in MLS
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 3, 2014 / 11:05 PM / 3 years ago

Robbie Keane named most valuable player in MLS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30, 2014; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Galaxy forward Robbie Keane (7) holds the trophy after winning the Western Conference Championship against the Seattle Sounders FC at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - LA Galaxy forward Robbie Keane has been named Major League Soccer’s Most Valuable Player of 2014.

The Ireland striker scored 19 goals in 29 games, a return impressive enough to beat Lee Nguyen, of the New England Revolution, and Obafemi Martins, of the Seattle Sounders, to the award, which was announced on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old all-time record scorer for Ireland said he remained highly motivated in the twilight of his career.

“I‘m not here for a holiday,” Keane, captain of both his club and country, told reporters in the build-up to Sunday’s MLS Cup in which the Galaxy will host the Revolution.

Reporting by Andrew Both; editing by Ian Chadband

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.