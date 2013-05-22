FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York City FC name Reyna as director of football
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 22, 2013 / 3:01 PM / in 4 years

New York City FC name Reyna as director of football

Simon Evans

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former Manchester City and United States international midfielder Claudio Reyna was named as the first director of football for new Major League Soccer (MLS) team New York City Football Club, the team said on Wednesday.

The new club, which will start playing in 2015, is jointly owned by Premier League club City and baseball’s New York Yankees.

The 39-year-old Reyna, who hails from New Jersey, played 111 times for the U.S. national team and featured for Manchester City from 2003 to 2007.

“Our commitment is to build a team that will win and will play good football that all New Yorkers can be proud of,” said Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano.

”We needed someone to lead this in New York, a director of football, the most important employee.

“He is a New Yorker, understands New York football very well. He not only played in Europe but played for Manchester City and we are very proud to announce Claudio Reyna is our Director of Football,” added Soriano.

Reyna, who is the new club’s first employee, said the role was tailor-made for him and that he was thrilled to receive the opportunity.

“I think it is very clear that New York City deserves a team, needs a team and we aim to honor that in the highest way possible,” he said.

Reyna had been working as U.S. Soccer Youth’s technical director and stood down from that position on Wednesday to take up his role with the new franchise.

“Claudio helped modernize the approach to youth player development in this country and put us on a path to success,” said U.S. Soccer President Sunil Gulati.

“We appreciate all his hard work and dedication. We certainly understand this is a unique opportunity for Claudio and his family, and wish him continued success.”

Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.