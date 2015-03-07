FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LA beat Chicago to kick off 20th MLS season
March 7, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

LA beat Chicago to kick off 20th MLS season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 6, 2015; Carson, CA, USA; Chicago Fire forward Quincy Amarikwa (24) is defended by Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Juninho (19) at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - LA Galaxy scored twice in the second half to beat Chicago Fire 2-0 on Friday as the 20th season of Major League Soccer got underway.

Midfielder Jose Villarreal struck in the 65th minute for the defending champions before striker Robbie Keane made it 2-0 in the 81st minute.

The entire season had come close to being delayed by a labor stoppage before players struck a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement with the League on Wednesday.

Reporting By Cameron French; Editing by Peter Rutherford

