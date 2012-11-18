FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Houston reach MLS final with Eastern Conference title
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 18, 2012 / 11:40 PM / 5 years ago

Houston reach MLS final with Eastern Conference title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Houston Dynamo advanced to next month’s MLS Cup after winning Major League Soccer’s Eastern Championship on Sunday.

Dynamo sealed their place in the Cup after beating D.C. United 4-2 on aggregate. Houston won last week’s first leg at home 3-1 then drew Sunday’s return match 1-1.

Dynamo extended their advantage with a 33rd minute goal from Honduran Oscar Boniek Garcia and although D.C. pulled a goal back, with a strike seven minutes from the end by Branko Boskovic, it was too little, too late.

Houston will play the winner of the Western Conference title game between L.A. Galaxy and Seattle Sounders in the November 1 MLS Cup.

They were also playing their second leg on Sunday, with Galaxy leading 3-0 from the first-leg.

Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Julian Linden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.