Houston reach MLS final with Eastern Conference title

(Reuters) - Houston Dynamo advanced to next month’s MLS Cup after winning Major League Soccer’s Eastern Championship on Sunday.

Dynamo sealed their place in the Cup after beating D.C. United 4-2 on aggregate. Houston won last week’s first leg at home 3-1 then drew Sunday’s return match 1-1.

Dynamo extended their advantage with a 33rd minute goal from Honduran Oscar Boniek Garcia and although D.C. pulled a goal back, with a strike seven minutes from the end by Branko Boskovic, it was too little, too late.

Houston will play the winner of the Western Conference title game between L.A. Galaxy and Seattle Sounders in the November 1 MLS Cup.

They were also playing their second leg on Sunday, with Galaxy leading 3-0 from the first-leg.