Kaka highest paid MLS player, Lampard also in top 10

Apr 17, 2016; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando City SC midfielder Kaka (10) kicks the ball as New England Revolution defender London Woodberry (28) defends during the second half at Orlando Citrus Bowl Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Brazilian veteran Kaka is the highest paid player in Major League Soccer, with a 2016 guaranteed salary of $7.167 million, according to figures released by the Players’ Union on Thursday.

Orlando City’s Kaka tops the list for the second successive year. Toronto’s Italian striker Sebastian Giovinco is the second highest paid player on $7.115 million.

Major League Soccer has a salary cap of $3.66 million for each of the 20 teams in the league but are allowed three “designated players” who do not count towards the cap and can be paid whatever the club can afford.

Salaries in the league can be wildly lopsided, with many players earning the minimum of $62,500. The maximum salary for any one player is $457,500, according to the MLS website.

American national team captain Michael Bradley is the highest paid local player at third on the list with a $6.5 million salary from Toronto, followed by former England midfielders Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard.

Former Chelsea player Lampard is paid $6.0 million by New York City FC though he has not played this season due to a calf injury.

Also in the top 10 is Toronto’s American striker Jozy Altidore, the former Sunderland player who has not scored a goal this season.

TOP 10 SALARIES

Kaka (Orlando City) - $7.167 million

Sebastian Giovinco (Toronto FC) - $7.115 million

Michael Bradley (Toronto FC) - $6.5 million

Steven Gerrard (Los Angles Galaxy) - $6.132 million

Frank Lampard (New York City FC) - $6.0 million

David Villa (New York City FC) - $5.610 million

Andrea Pirlo (New York City FC) - $5.915 million

Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC) - $4.825 million

Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders) - $4.605 million

Giovani Dos Santos (Los Angeles Galaxy) -$4.25 million