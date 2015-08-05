FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Cardiff boss Solskjaer in talks with Toronto: agent
August 5, 2015 / 2:38 AM / 2 years ago

Former Cardiff boss Solskjaer in talks with Toronto: agent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cardiff City's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks on during their English Premier League soccer match at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

OSLO (Reuters) - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in talks to become the manager of Major League Soccer outfit Toronto FC, the agent of the former Cardiff City boss has said.

Asked by newspaper Dagbladet if Solskjaer was talking to the Canadian club, Jim Solbakken replied: “Yes.” He did not go into any further details about the negotiations.

The 42-year-old former Manchester United striker was sacked by Cardiff in September last year following relegation from the Premier League in 2014 and a poor start to the subsequent season in the second tier.

Toronto FC are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference of the MLS with 28 points after 20 games.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Toby Davis

