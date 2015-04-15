FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tottenham to face MLS All-Stars in July
#Sports News
April 15, 2015 / 7:35 PM / 2 years ago

Tottenham to face MLS All-Stars in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tottenham's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge

(Reuters) - Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur will be the opponent in this year’s Major League Soccer All-Star Game, the North American league said on Wednesday.

Spurs will face the MLS All-Star team on July 29 at the home of the home of the Colorado Rapids in a game that will also be broadcast by Sky Sports in the United Kingdom, the league said in a statement.

It will be the 12th time in the event’s 20-year history that a foreign club will play the MLS All-Stars. Previous opponents include Manchester United, Everton, Chelsea, AS Roma and Bayern Munich.

“The fact that this will be our only fixture outside of Europe during pre-season says a lot about how we view this game,” said Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. “We see this fixture against the best players from MLS as good preparation.”

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
