Revolution down Toronto to claim fifth straight win

Sep 13, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New England Revolution forward Diego Fagundez (14) scores a goal during the first half in a game against Toronto FC at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - New England Revolution beat Toronto 3-1 on Sunday to claim their fifth straight win, while Orlando’six-game winless streak in Major League Soccer came to an end with victory over Sporting Kansas City.

New England, now unbeaten in seven, went ahead through an own goal from Damien Perquis and went 2-0 up when Diego Fagundez scored five minutes before halftime.

Toronto pulled a goal back in the 56th minute when Robbie Findley headed home Justin Morrow’s cross, but New England wrapped up the points in 15 minutes later when Kelyn Rowe scored after taking a pass from Lee Nguyen.

New England are fourth in the Eastern Conference with 43 points, one place and six points ahead of Toronto.

In Orlando, Adrian Winter scored his first two MLS goals to spark his side to a 3-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City.

The Swiss midfielder, who joined the team in July, broke through in the third minute when he headed home a free kick before Kansas City tied the score just before the hour mark through Krisztian Nemeth.

Orlando, who had last recorded a win on Aug. 1 against Columbus, went back in front when Bryan Rochez blasted home six minutes later before Winter added his second 17 minutes from time.