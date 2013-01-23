FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ethiopia fined for fan violence, goalkeeper suspended
#Sports News
January 23, 2013 / 11:05 AM / in 5 years

Ethiopia fined for fan violence, goalkeeper suspended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ethiopian fans look on following the red carding of Ethiopia's goalkeeper Jemal Tassew during their African Nations Cup (AFCON 2013) Group C soccer match against Zambia in Nelspruit, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Ethiopia were fined $5,000 and their goalkeeper Jemal Tassew was handed a two-match ban by the Confederation of African Football on Wednesday.

A $10,000 fine, half suspended, was imposed on the Ethiopian Football Association for the conduct of the team’s supporters during their opening African Nations Cup match against Zambia in Nelspruit on Monday.

Fans threw missiles, including plastic vuvuzelas, on to the pitch after Tassew was sent off 10 minutes before halftime for a flying kick on Zambia’s Chisamba Lungu.

CAF’s disciplinary committee has imposed a two-match ban on Tassew for violent conduct.

The referee showed the keeper the red cad as he was being carried off the pitch on a stretcher. The Group C match ended 1-1.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Durban; Editing by Ed Osmond


