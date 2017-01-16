FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Adebayor returns to international stage with Togo
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 16, 2017 / 2:20 AM / 7 months ago

Adebayor returns to international stage with Togo

Mark Gleeson

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Togo's Emmanuel Adebayor (4) celebrates scoring a goal during their African Nations Cup Group D soccer match against Tunisia in Nelspruit, January 30, 2013.Thomas Mukoya

LIBREVILLE (Reuters) - Togo's Emmanuel Adebayor returns to a major footballing stage for the first time since the striker's spell at Crystal Palace ended last season when he leads his country out at the African Nations Cup on Monday.

Adebayor is without a club but captains Togo as they face holders Ivory Coast in the Group C opener at a new stadium in Oyem, opened last week but with construction workers still on site at the weekend putting the final touches to the venue.

Adebayor might lack match fitness but Togo coach Claude Le Roy told reporters on Sunday he expected the former African Footballer of the Year to make a major impact.

“He’s an exceptional player, he has an status in the game and he is key for us,” he said.

Togo’s tussle with a fancied Ivorian side, strengthened by Wilfried Zaha but without Yaya Toure (retired) and Gervinho (injured), is followed by Morocco versus the Democratic Republic of Congo, who were third at the last Nations Cup two years ago.

Morocco are coached by Herve Renard, who took the Ivorians to the 2015 title and Zambia to the winners’ podium in 2012.

Senegal were the first team to win a game at this year’s tournament when they beat Tunisia 2-0 on Sunday after Group B had opened with a 2-2 draw between Algeria and Zimbabwe.

Editing by Ken Ferris

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.