FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Van Gaal deserved more respect, better treatment: Blind
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 24, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

Van Gaal deserved more respect, better treatment: Blind

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Football Soccer - AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United - Barclays Premier League - Vitality Stadium - 12/12/15 Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal before the match Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien

LAGOS, Portugal (Reuters) - Netherlands international Daley Blind believes sacked Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal deserved more respect, better treatment and faced unfair speculation over his future before being dismissed on Monday.

“I always worked well with him and would have been keen that the co-operation lasted longer. The manager of a top club in England is naturally under much more pressure but over the last six months he has not been treated fairly,” Defender Blind told reporters at the Dutch team’s training camp in Portugal.

“I think a manager like Louis van Gaal, who has achieved so much already, deserved more respect,” added Blind from the Netherlands’ base for three post-season internationals over the next fortnight.

”Even through there was so much being written about him losing his job over the last months, he always looked to protect and shelter us. It is not easy for a coach if you are repeatedly being fired in the newspapers.

”Still, we as a squad kept believing in the manager and showed that with our FA Cup win (over Crystal Palace on Saturday).

“That we did together for the supporters, the manager and for ourselves. It was in the end, a good finish to the season,” added the 26-year-old Blind, who Van Gaal brought across from Ajax Amsterdam when he took over at Old Trafford two years ago.

“If it is true that Jose Mourinho is coming, then it is also a manager who has achieved much. I... will have to show what I can do. Personally I can look back on a good season in which I played 57 matches plus a few internationals,” he said.

Team mate Memphis Depay said he believed his future at the club was safe despite Van Gaal’s departure.

“I don’t know why it wouldn’t be. I am happy to be there and the management know I‘m happy to be there,” said the 22-year-old forward, who was left out of the FA Cup final squad.

“A love-hate relationship? I‘m not sure about that. But him leaving is part of life in football and you learn from that and it makes you stronger.”

Finishing the season with the Dutch national team, added Depay, would be a chance “to train at a high level and hopefully play some internationals, a fine way to end the season”.

“Of course, I want to show here that I can play football. It is a good opportunity to play again after being on the bench for a lot of games,” he said.

The Netherlands are scheduled to play friendlies against three Euro 2016 qualifiers starting with Ireland on Friday, before matches against Poland (June 1) and Austria (June 4).

Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.