New Zealand to vote for Prince Ali in FIFA election
May 29, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

New Zealand to vote for Prince Ali in FIFA election

Jordan's Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein, FIFA presidential candidate, attends the Soccerex Asian Forum on developing the business of football in Asia at the King Hussein Convention Center at the Dead Sea, Jordan, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand Football will vote for challenger Prince Ali bin Al Hussein in the FIFA presidential election later on Friday, joining a list of national associations switching allegiance away from embattled incumbent Sepp Blatter.

NZF’s decision runs counter to an unanimous commitment from the all 11 nations in the Oceania Football Confederation in January to back Blatter.

“Given the developments in the past 48 hours - which have been deeply distressing for all of us who love football - New Zealand Football believes substantive change is now essential within FIFA as soon as possible to repair its tarnished reputation,” NZF President Mark Aspden said in a statement.

“The Executive Committee believes that real change can only be implemented with a new President in place, and accordingly, we have opted to support the election of Prince Ali bin Al-Hussein.”

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

