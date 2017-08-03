Barcelona confirm Neymar release clause has been paid

LONDON (Reuters) - Brazil forward Neymar's world record transfer to Paris St Germain is close to completion after his club Barcelona said on Thursday that the player's representatives had paid the 222 million euros ($263 million) release clause in his contract.

"On Thursday afternoon, Neymar Jr's legal representatives visited in person the club's offices and made the payment of 222 million euros in the player's name with regards to the unilateral termination of the contract that united both parties," Barcelona said in a statement on their website. (www.fcbarcelona.com)

"As such, the club will pass on to UEFA the details of the above operation so that they can determine the disciplinary responsibilities that may arise from this case."

($1 = 0.8426 euros)