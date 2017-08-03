Neymar says father was against move to PSG

Barcelona's soccer player Neymar speaks with his father Neymar as they takes part in the Neymar Jr's Five soccer tournament in Santos, Brazil, July 8, 2017.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Paris St Germain's world-record signing Neymar said on Thursday that his 222 million euros ($263 million) move from Barcelona was made against the wishes of his father and agent, Neymar Sr.

He did not expand on the exact nature of their disagreement, but in an Instagram post and video said, for the second time in his life, that he was contradicting his father.

"I formed an attack with (Lionel) Messi and (Luis) Suarez that has gone down in history," said the Brazilian striker.

"I have won all that a player can win. But a player (me) needs challenges. And for the second time in my life I'll contradict my father.

"Dad, I understand and respect your opinion but my decision has been taken. I ask that you support me as you always do."

The 25-year-old has signed a five-year deal with the French side after they triggered the release clause in his Barcelona contract, and said the decision to leave the club he joined in June 2013 was his and his alone.

"I feel in my heart that the time has come for me to leave," he said.

"It's a very hard decision but I made it with the maturity I accumulated throughout those 25 years."

Neymar's father is one half of their company NN Consultoria and the guiding light behind the money-spinning offshoots that have helped the Brazil striker become one of the world's highest grossing athletes.

Their commercial and advertising ventures have proven so lucrative that Neymar is sometimes referred to as Neymarketing.

The former Santos player will be presented to PSG fans on Saturday.

Media reports have said he could earn around 550,000 euros per week.

"PSG will be my new home for the next years and I will work to honor all of the trust placed in my football," he added in the Instagram video.

"I’m counting on the support of all of you who have been with me since 2009.

"Fans, friends, professionals who are with me, and my family who suffered a lot with some problems that took place during that period in my career. Today you deserve peace."