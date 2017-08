Football Soccer - Barcelona v Juventus - International Champions Cup - East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 22, 2017 - Barcelona's Neymar reacts after missed shot against Juventus.

MADRID (Reuters) - Barcelona soccer player Neymar Jr arrived at the team's training ground on Wednesday to tell his team mates there that he is moving to French team Paris Saint Germain, Catalan radio RAC1 has reported.

The Brazilian striker left the training area minutes later, the radio station said.